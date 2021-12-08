John H. Welshans, 72, of Lancaster died unexpectedly on Friday, December 3, 2021 at home of natural causes. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late James C. and H. Marie (Kroh) Welshans. He was the loving husband to the late Joni (Ozvath) who passed in 2008.
John was a graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School. Prior to retirement he worked as a machinist for Ames Reese Inc. in Bird-In-Hand for over 44 years. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed target practice with his hunting pals. John was a caring and loving brother. His Christian Faith was the foundation of his life. John’s golden heart and simple life will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his daughter Candence Hikes; his sisters: Sandra Louise Young of Mountville, Anne Marie Valentine wife of Richard of Lancaster and Mary Jane Rudy wife of Stephen of Lancaster; and his grandson Shane as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his step sister Elizabeth O’neida Schnader.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Our Daily Bread Ministries, PO Box 2222, Grand Rapids, MI 49501. A private service will be held at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be held at Riverview Burial Park.
