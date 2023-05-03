John H. Walter, 82, of Reinholds, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Stoneridge Poplar Run, Myerstown.
He was born in Lancaster to the late Harry B. and Irene B. (Hartranft) Walter.
A simple, hard working and modest man, John loved tending to his farm animals and enjoyed reading the local newspaper.
John is survived by son, Cliff Walter and his significant other, Norma Mays; daughter, Betty J., wife of C. Laverne Redcay; 3 grandsons, Andy and Ethan Walter, Matthew Redcay; 4 great-grandchildren, Bradley, Lacy, Lincoln, and Colton; brother, David Walter, husband of Mary, and sister, Jane Shreiner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandson, Brian Walter.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 12:00 to 1:30 pm at Cliff's residence, 530A Swamp Church Road, Reinholds. Please dress casually. Interment will take place in the Swamp Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Stoneridge Poplar Run and Ephrata Hospital for their wonderful care.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
