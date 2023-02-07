John H. Smith, age 94 passed away on February 5, 2023 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy, PA. Born in Lititz, he was the son of Lloyd C. and Ada Bushong Smith, Lititz, PA. He was the husband of Dixie Hall Smith, with whom he shared 64 years of marriage this past April 6th.
He was a 1946 graduate of Lititz High School and was in the U.S. Air Force from 1946 to 1949, playing in the 521st A. F. Band in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He attended Perkiomen Prep School, Moravian College, and Lebanon Valley College.
He was formerly employed by Bank of Lancaster County, RCA, and he retired from ABC Payroll, Lancaster, PA, in 1991. In years past, he had worked at Watt & Shand in Lancaster city.
He was a lifetime member of Lititz Moravian Church. He was a member of Lamberton Lodge #476 F & AM, Lancaster Lodge of Perfection, Harrisburg Consistory, Zembo Temple, Tall Cedars of Lebanon #27 and American Legion Post #34, Lancaster, PA. He played in the Lititz Moravian Trombone Choir for over 75 years. He previously played in the Lancaster Senior Orchestra, Landler Kapelle German Band, Ephrata Concert Band, Lancaster Symphony Orchestra, Rohrerstown Band, Malta Band, Big Big
Jazz Band and Lukens Band.
In addition to his wife, Dixie, is a son, Mark J. Smith, husband of Sylvia A. Smith, Marietta, PA., a daughter, Martha R. Stoltzfus, wife of Kevin L. Stoltzfus, Leola, PA, and 4 grandchildren, Cody Z. and Matthew J. Smith, Ian Z. (Alexandra R. Hartman) Stoltzfus and Gentry C. (Melanie L.) Stoltzfus. Also surviving is a sister, Mary Margaret Herzer, wife of the late Robert G. Herzer, Lititz, PA. He was predeceased by his brothers, George E. Smith and Theodore F. Smith, and his sister Ruth S. Bomberger
A viewing will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 10-11 AM in Eshbach Parlor of the Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz, PA 17543, followed by the funeral service at 11 AM in the Church. Interment will be in the Lititz Moravian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Book of Remembrance, c/o Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz, PA 17543 or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601-4125. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com