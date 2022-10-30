John H. Sliger, 66, of Mount Joy, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Penn State Health Lancaster Center. Born on November 4, 1955 in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Allen and Daris (Edwards) Sliger. John was the husband of Amber (Fry) Sliger with whom he celebrated 39 years of marriage this past May 8th.
John was a graduate of Pequea Valley High School class of 1973. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. John retired from Burnham Corporation after 42 years of service as a brake press operator. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. John attended New Providence Church of God.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Amber, are two daughters, Tyranni Rineer, wife of Mark of Lancaster and Kaleena Slenker, wife of David of Manchester; four grandchildren, Ayva, Saydey, Zeke, and Silas; two brothers, Allen Sliger, companion of Terri of TN and Roger Sliger of Columbia; and a sister, Linda Sliger of Lancaster.
John was preceded in death by a son, Cody Sliger; a brother, Frank Sliger; and a sister, Anna Wimer.
A funeral service honoring John's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc, 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Silver Spring Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Providence Church of God for Celebrate Recovery, 269 Cinder Rd., New Providence, PA 17560. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com