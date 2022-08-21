John H. Shank, 88, of Manheim, died peacefully on Friday, August 19, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Hershey, he was the son of the late Norman E. and Elizabeth Holsinger Shank. John was the loving husband of Nancy Aument Shank and they observed their 42nd wedding anniversary in June of this year.
For over 40 years John was employed as an account executive for Lancaster Newspapers. A veteran, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. John was an active and faithful member of Jerusalem Church, Penryn.
In his early years he was a member of the Manheim Sertoma Club. In his youth John was one of the first football quarterbacks for Manheim High School; and during the 1950-51 seasons he was the starting quarterback for Manheim. He was a coach in both baseball and football for the Manheim Midget Programs. He was a true passionate Manheim Central Football Fan and attended every game that he was able. He also loved to golf any time he got the chance.
John loved his family and cherished all the times he could spend with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. For the past 18 years, the family has gathered for weekly deck nights at John and Nancy's home.
Surviving in addition to his wife Nancy, are two daughters: Beckee wife of Brian Fair of Lititz, Lynlee wife of John Copenhaver of Lebanon, two sons: Jon D. husband of Suzan Shank of Lake Worth, FL, Eric S. husband of Sara Shank of Lititz, ten grandchildren: Cory, Kayla, Morgan, Sydney, Alec, Stephen, Natalie, Brigham, Linoy, Tehila, three great-grandchildren: Chloe, Jonathan, Layla, and a brother, James H. Shank of Lititz. Preceding him in death is a brother, Abram H. Shank.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend John's memorial service from Jerusalem Church, 1620 Newport Road, Manheim (in the village of Penryn), on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Tuesday morning from 10:30 AM till the time of service. Interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
