John H. Russell (aka "Curly" to the Lancaster Ski Club), joined his daughter, and former partner in crime, Stephanie Oster-Canouse, for a huge party in heaven at the ripe old age of 90.
He will be well-remembered for his basketball career with the Lancaster Red Roses, as coach and infamous clipboard breaker for the St. Anne's boys basketball team, a party bus legend on ski club trips, and the wine toaster to all who drove by his former Nolt Rd. residence!
Dad passed away surrounded by love from his wife and surviving daughters: Doris Russell, Shelley Rohde, Sherry Weaver, and Stacy Penaranda. He was so loved and will be sorely missed by his 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of services, a life celebration will be planned later in the fall. Be prepared to come and share all of your good memories there. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
