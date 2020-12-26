John H. Ruhl, Jr., 87, of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John H., Sr. and Marguerite E. (Rawhauser) Ruhl. John was the beloved husband of the late Carmella V. (Heisler) Ruhl, and together they shared 58 years of marriage at the time of her passing in 2013.
John graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1948. He honorably and proudly served his country as a medic in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He worked as a Security Officer for Franklin & Marshall College and later as a welder for Case New Holland from where he retired in 1998 after 25 years of service. John enjoyed living life. In earlier years, he was an avid hunter and was a lifetime member of the Pequea Valley Sportsman's Association. He enjoyed camping, traveling, dancing, going out to eat, and spending time with his family. Of the Catholic faith, he most recently attended Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Columbia.
A loving father and grandfather, John is survived by his children: Michael J. Ruhl of Lancaster, Karen Kain and her husband Ronald of Elizabethtown, and Susan Schulz and her husband Thomas of Marietta. Also surviving is his sister, Marguerite Draude, 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA 17551, where a viewing will take place from 9:30 to 11:00 AM, and a funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM with Father Stephen P. Kelly officiating. Entombment with military honors will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be offered to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org, or to the Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 South Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com