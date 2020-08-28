John H. Rudy, 96, a resident at Fairmount Homes, Ephrata, died on August 26, 2020. John, born in York, was the son of the late James and Alma (Groff) Rudy. He was married to Lucy Gehman Rudy for 73 years.
John attended Pennsylvania State University, studying chemical engineering. During World War II, he fulfilled his Selective Service obligation by serving in the Civilian Public Service. After the war, he was employed for 14 years by RCA Corporation in Lancaster in various engineering, financial and administrative capacities. During that time, he was also one of the founders of Neffsville Mennonite Church in Lancaster.
In 1960, John accepted a call to serve as pastor of Bethel Mennonite Church, Gettysburg, for 5 years. Moving to Goshen, Indiana, in 1965, he provided key leadership in founding, developing and administering Mennonite Foundation. During that time, he was also a vice president of financial services with Mennonite Mutual Aid, now Everence. He continued to work at the MMA office in Lancaster for 6 years after his return to Lancaster County in 1984.
John wrote, preached, and counseled extensively throughout the country about Christian stewardship issues during his ministry with the Mennonite Church. He also served on various church boards throughout his life. He was a board member and vice president of Mennonite Economic Development Associates, traveling to various countries, including India, Bangladesh, and the former Soviet Union. He served as an Executive Committee member and treasurer of the Mennonite General Conference and of the Ohio and Eastern Mennonite Conference. He was also moderator of the Atlantic Coast Mennonite Conference. He served as a delegate to the Mennonite World Conference in Amsterdam in 1967.
He and his wife have been long-time members of Forest Hills Mennonite Church, Leola, where over the years, he served as congregational moderator and Sunday school teacher. They enjoyed travel together throughout their lives, visiting all 50 states and making numerous foreign trips, including many trips to Japan to see their son.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Thomas, husband of Sherrill, Allison Park, Pennsylvania; a daughter, Susan, Falls Church, Virginia; a daughter-in-law, Kazuko, Tokyo, Japan; a grandson, Ian, husband of Angela, and 2 great-granddaughters, Marlee and Angelina, Gibsonia, Pennsylvania. John was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Marjorie, and an adult son, James. He is also survived by a sister, Sarah Sauder. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Jane Detweiler and Nancy Martin, and two brothers, Clarence and Paul Rudy.
A private burial will be held at Stony Brook Mennonite Cemetery in York, with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Special thanks to the staff and community of Fairmount Homes for their excellent and loving care of John.
