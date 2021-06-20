John H. Royer, 76, of Denver, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital- Penn Medicine.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Harold Royer and Anna (Trupe) Royer Oberholtzer. He was the husband of Judy A. (Steininger) Royer with whom he would have celebrated 57 years of marriage June 20th.
John was a dock worker for Yellow Freight before retiring in 2006. He was a graduate of Ephrata High School, class of 1962, and served in the U.S. Army, Military police from March of 1968 to February 1970 during the Vietnam War. John enjoyed golf, football and gardening. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by two sons, Michael J., husband of Gyllian (Svensson) Royer of Burlington, VT, Jeffrey, husband of Amanda (Dowling) Royer of Colchester, VT; three grandchildren, Ava Svensson, Chaz Royer, both of Burlington, VT and Flynn Royer of Colchester, VT.
The family would like to thank the LGH staff for all their support and kindness. A special thank you to our Penn Medicine LG Health visiting nurse, Karen Shea Miller.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »