John H. Rathvon, Sr., 86, of Mountville and Clermont, FL, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. He was the husband of Gerry Yunginger Rathvon with whom he would have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary, today, July 26, 2020. John was born in Lancaster, son of the late Emily Wright. He worked as an accountant for Bavarian Soft Pretzel Company for most of his life. John proudly served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper and a combat medic during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Elks, the American Legion, the VFW, and was Santa Claus for Christ Home of Paradise for over 30 years. He flew in on a helicopter and took the children for rides. John was a volunteer for the Cosmopolitan Club, and Easter Seals, raising funds for Give Kids the World Village for 12 years. John was also a member of the "Irish for Cure," Relay for Life Team. In his free time, his biggest passion was his love of Disney World. He took trips there with his family and friends and was a Director for the Magic Kingdom Club, promoting others to travel to Disney and Downtown Disney.
Surviving in addition to his wife, four children: John H. Rathvon, Jr. married to Cynthia, Lancaster; Michelle Mitterer, Mountville; Raymond Garraffa married to Denise, Strasburg; and Denise A. Yeagley, Laureldale. Ten grandchildren: Michael, Hilary, Jason, Tara, Ashley, Tyler, Christopher, Taylor, Crystalynn, and Kyle. Two great-granddaughters: Ryleigh and McKenna. Three brothers: Ron, Don, and Michael Klos, all of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by one brother: Curtis Wright.
The Memorial Service will be held at Church of God of Landisville, 171 Church Street, Landisville, on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Tim Bistline, officiating. Due to guidelines, Masks and Social Distancing are required. Military Honors will be accorded by the U.S. Army and the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard. The Family will greet friends following the service. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
