John H. McFalls, Jr., 77, of Holtwood, PA, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 peacefully at his home. He was born in Lancaster, PA, the son of the late John H. McFalls, Sr. and Edith (Molher) McFalls.
John served six years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from Eckman and Sons Excavating Co. as a heavy equipment operator. John enjoyed many activities over the years including dancing, playing volleyball, horseback riding and spending time with his dogs.
Surviving is his son, John McFalls; his step daughters, Julie May and Vickie Wall; thirteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death was his sister, Laurel.
Private Graveside Service will be in Smithville Church of God Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Wounded Warrior Project.
Please visit John's Memorial Page at
A living tribute »