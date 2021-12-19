John H. Martin, 74, of Landis Homes, formerly of Ephrata, passed away peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 16 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital following a stroke. John was the loving husband of Joyce (Stahl) Martin, with whom he celebrated 54 years of marriage. Born in Lititz, he was the son of the late Luke Z. and Edna (Good) Martin.
During his working years, he was the owner of Martin Insulation & Roofing and Ephrata Self Storage. He also worked in the maintenance department at Conestoga View, from where he retired.
He was a member of Hinkletown Mennonite Church. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed genealogy and church history as well as spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Jill, wife of Steve Fox of Ephrata and Joan, wife of Shawn Garman of Lititz; six grandchildren; Lauren (Dylan) Pack, Brandon (Morgan) Garman, Heather (Jonathan) Stutzman, Katie Fox Cazillo, Shannon (Tony) Bagrowski and Abby Garman. He is also survived by six siblings, William, husband of Elizabeth (Brubaker) Martin, Eleanor Good, Harold, husband of Lydia (Gehman) Martin, Janet, wife of John Burkholder, Betty, wife of Leon Hurst, Wanda, wife of Wesley Shirk.
He was preceded in death by his grandson-in-law, Anthony Cazillo, and a brother-in-law, Elvin Good.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hinkletown Mennonite Church, 2031 Division Hwy., Ephrata. An additional viewing will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the church, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by his memorial service at 11 a.m., with Pastor Glenn Sauder officiating. Interment will take place in the Hinkletown Mennonite Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Landis Homes for caring for John so lovingly the past year.
If desired, memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
