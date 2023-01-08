John H. Lick III, 68, of Elizabethtown died peacefully at home, January 4, 2023 with family by his side.
John was born in Pottsville, PA and was the son of the late John H. Lick II and Peggy (Kriner) Riley. He worked for many years at Mount Joy Wire then later at Ames Industry. John enjoyed military history, genealogy, music, movies and writing.
John is survived by his cousin, Kenneth C. Long, Jr. (Red) and his wife Gail of Middletown, his aunt, Joyce Daly of Elizabethtown as well as other extended family.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, January 12, 2023 in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg, PA.
The family has entrusted the Matinchek Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 260 East Main Street, Middletown, PA, with handling the arrangements.
Visit www.matinchekfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
