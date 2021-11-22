John H. Lewis, 91, resident of Willow Valley Communities, Willow Street, PA, passed away on Monday November 15, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Trenton, NJ, he was the son of the late Lester and Helen Lewis was the loving husband of Jean Lewis since 1955, celebrating their 66th wedding anniversary this year.
He received his BS in Criminology from Fresno State University. John enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserves in 1948 and was later called up to active duty and served aboard the U.S.S. Bradford (DD-545) as Signalman/Quartermaster Seaman during the Korean War. He returned to the U.S. to begin Officer Candidate School and was later commissioned as an Ensign in the United States Navy Reserves and then assigned to Naval Investigative Services Pearl Harbor, HI. His Naval reserve career would span 20 years and his last assignment was to serve on the Naval Reserve Pistol team. He retired as a Lieutenant.
In his professional career, he was Vice President of Johnson & Higgins Insurance in New Orleans, LA and retired as CEO of Medical Indemnity CO-OP, Anchorage, AK.
John was an active member of the communities he lived in, serving as past President of the National Director of Navy League USA, past Board Member of the New Orleans Symphony, Anchorage Concert Assoc. Board Member, Alaska Sportfishing Assoc. Member, Alaska Light Opera Member, Fleet Reserve Assoc. Member, past Member of the North Pacific Fisheries Council Advisory Board, Member of the Eagle Scout Association, lifetime Member of the National Rifle Association, Member of the Lamberton Lodge No. 476, Lancaster, PA, Member of the Zembo Shrine, Harrisburg, PA, and Member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Harrisburg, A.A.S.R.
John is survived by his two sons: Michael Lewis, husband of Kristine, and Patrick Lewis, husband of Cynthia. He was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Motheral.
Private interment will be held in West Laurel Hill Cemetery, 215 Belmont Ave., Bala-Cynwyd, PA.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140. To leave an online condolence, please visit
