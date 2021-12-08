John H. Lessley, 92, formerly of Narvon, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Keystone Villa in Ephrata. He was the husband of the late Gloria L. Ketner Lessley who died in 2011. Born in Bowmansville, he was the son of the late Barton G. and Naomi Messner Lessley.
John retired from Sperry New Holland where he had been employed as a Printing Foreman. He was a member of St Paul’s U.C.C. in Bowmansville. John served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Ephrata Lodge #662 F.&A.M., the Rajah Shrine Legion of Honor, and the Reading Consistory. His time in the military sparked numerous conversations years later regarding all of the places he was able to visit and all of the lifelong experiences he took with him.
In addition to his job and time in the service, he loved to cook and was well known for his snapper soup that he would make back during Bowmansville Days. Not only was cooking a common hobby of his, you could also always find him in his wood working shop building all sorts of things ranging from small decorations for around the house to storage benches and vintage vanity’s. He was known for a lot, but he was mostly known for his bright and bubbly personality. He loved being around people and having a good time, he always had to be doing something, sitting around was never a choice of his. Out of all things he was the most John was a family man, he never missed a sporting event, a school concert, graduation, etc. He was always the #1 supporter of everyone in the family and would do anything for them.
Surviving is a son, Craig J. husband of Tracy Lessley of Narvon; and three grandchildren, Logan, Zachary and Alexis. He was preceded in death by his brother, James A. Lessley, commonly known as Jim, and his sister, Julia E. Steffy.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, December 9, at 1:30 P.M. at the Bowmansville Union Cemetery, 160 Church St., Narvon, PA with full military honors. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA
