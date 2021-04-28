John H. Leaman, 80, of Lancaster, entered into the arms of his savior on Saturday, April 24th, 2021 with his family by his side. He was born in Leola, PA. John was one of seven sons and two daughters born to the late Daniel Wenger and Ethel R. (Metzler) Leaman. He was the best friend and loving husband to Linda (Landis) Leaman. They recently celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary on April 4th. He will be greatly missed by his wife, family, and many friends.
John was instrumental in the start-up of Victory Church in Lancaster. He was employed by the former Trojan Yacht Co. for 33 years. He also proudly served in the U.S. Navy on board the USS Capricornus for 4 years, which was amongst numerous other ships deployed to Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Linda, are his 2 sons: Ron husband of Michele (Montgomery) Heckel of Altoona, John Lee husband Danielle (Doyle) Leaman, Lancaster and his daughter: Toni (Heckel), widow of John Boos of Quarryville. John was Pop-Pop to 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Also surviving him are 6 brothers: Carl husband of Lynda (Ebersole), Daytona Beach, FL, Glenn husband to Jane (Sauder), Lancaster, PA, Gerald husband to Sharon (Hostetter), New Holland, J. Kenneth husband to Sharon (Cain), Robert husband to Carol (Smoker) and Daniel husband to Naomi (Dutcher), all living in Naples, Florida. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son-in-law: John Boos; a grandson: Alex Boos; and 2 sisters: Marian R. Horst, of Lancaster and Carol Jean, of Leola.
Family and friends will be received Saturday May 1, 2021 at Victory Church, 1827 Freedom Road, Suite 103, Lancaster, PA 17601, from 9AM to 10AM. A funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor Curt Seaburg officiating. An additional viewing will follow the service from 11AM to 12PM. Interment will be held privately at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John's honor can be made to Compassus Care, 2101 Oregon Pike, Suite 301, Lancaster, PA 17601 and/or Victory Church, at the above address.
For those in attendance, the family has asked for notes of remembrance in John's memory to be gathered upon arrival.
