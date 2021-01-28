John H. Kurtz, 89, of Lititz, passed into eternity to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at United Zion Retirement Community.
He was born in New Holland to the late Paul M. and Kathryn (Holsinger) Kurtz and was the husband of Beulah (Erb) Kurtz. He was predeceased by his first wife, Loretta E. (Kline) Kurtz in 2004.
He was a member of Middle Creek Church.
John was a self-employed builder.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by four children, Rebecca, wife of Bruce Birk of Mountville, Kathy, wife of Jerald L. Smucker of Bird in Hand, Jeffrey Kurtz of Dover, John, husband of Shirley Kurtz of Ashville, AL; nine grandchildren, Joshua Smucker, Justin Smucker, Joseph Smucker, Sara Hess, Joel Hess, Amanda Shalter, Travis Kurtz, Savannah Kurtz, Hadden Kurtz; 21 great-grandchildren and two brothers, Paul H. Kurtz, Robert, husband of Beatrice Kurtz.
He was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Mary Kurtz.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to United Zion Retirement Home Caring Fund, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »