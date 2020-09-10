John H. "Jack" Thompson, 93, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 in The Glen at Willow Valley. Born in Mahanoy City, PA he was the son of the late John and Ida (Fulda) Thompson, he was married to Kathryn D. Thompson who preceded him in death. Jack was of the Catholic faith and attended Saint Philip Catholic Church. Jack was co-founder and co-former owner of Wheatland Distributors which he retired from in the early 90's.
Jack is survived by a daughter, Judith M., wife of Frank Tidikis of Stuart, FL., and son, Matthew Thompson, husband of Laurie, Lancaster, PA. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Dana, John, Adam and Zachary and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by, his son, Mark of Lancaster, and a grandson, Joshua of Elizabethtown.
Jack is now united with his loving wife Kim, whom he had been married to for over 63 years. Jack was a member of the Lancaster Liederkranz for more than 50 years where he enjoyed singing in the Hobby Choir. Jack served his country during World War II and served on Okinawa in the Pacific Theatre.
A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603. Friends and family will be received beginning at 10:30 AM at the church on Saturday. Interment will be held immediately after the service at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of Flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, Pa 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com