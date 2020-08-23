John H. "Jack" Myers, 89, of Lancaster passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was the loving husband to the late Teresa A. "Terry" (Quinn) Myers, to whom he was married for 62 years. Born on October 29, 1930 in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Anna Elisabeth (Ransing) and Jay Russell Myers. Jack was a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be missed by his family. He was Catholic by faith.
Jack was a gifted woodworker, photographer and artist and was a talented gun smith.
Jack was a devoted member of the local Carpenters Union, spending many of those years as a Union Steward. He learned his craft locally as a graduate of Steven's Trade School and spent many years as a carpenter and construction worker before landing work as a supervising foreman building the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station and then workng overseas until he retired.
He is survived by his children, Teresa A., wife of Melvin J. "Sonny" Kreider of Lancaster, Ellen E., wife of Blake Werner of Broken Arrow, OK, Colleen M. Myers and John H. Myers, Jr. husband of Jennifer both of Lancaster; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sisters: Margaret Mitchell of Lancaster and Jean Yanchek of Colorado. He is preceded in death by his siblings: Nancy Rannels, Jay Myers, Jr. and William Myers.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, https://petpantrylc.org/, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment will be private. To leave online condolences please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com.