John H. (Jack) Miller, Jr. was born on October 21, 1943 in Bethlehem, PA and died on September 28, 2022 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, PA. He was the son of Pearle I. Stier and John H. Miller, Sr.
Jack graduated from Liberty High School in Bethlehem, PA and Dartmouth College in Hanover, NH. Upon graduation from Dickinson School of Law in Carlisle, PA, he joined the legal department of Armstrong World Industries in Lancaster, PA where he quickly rose to the position of Associate General Counsel, Legal Administration. Jack continued his legal career as a partner in the law firm of Kegel, Chesters, Lapp & Miller which later merged with McNees, Wallace & Nurick LLC in Harrisburg and Lancaster, PA.
Scouting and playing baseball were important parts of his youth. He also loved dancing to rock and roll music, learning about, collecting, and sharing wine with friends, traveling both for business and for pleasure, and exploring restaurants at each destination. Spending many happy hours in his gardens, he filled them with annuals, perennials, native plants, grasses and herbs. But his greatest joy was growing roses. Some of his roses are now living in the Rose garden at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy, PA where he spent his last few hours. Jack had a lifelong love of learning and when he became interested in a topic he would read everything he could find about the subject. Then something else would catch his interest and he would dive into that topic.
Jack is survived by his wife Michele Clark Miller of Cornwall, PA, his daughter Sarah Mille Priddy, his son-in-law Joel Miller Priddy, and his grandson Mathes Miller Priddy, all of State College, PA and his grandson Jack James Miller of San Diego, CA.
