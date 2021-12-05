John H. Hartman, Jr., 79, of Lancaster, passed away at his home November 29, 2021. Born and raised in Lancaster he was the son of the late John H. Hartman, Sr., and Ida Mae (Barnett) Hartman. He was the devoted and loving husband of Robert Wolf for over 50 years.
John will be remembered for his dedicated years of training dogs with the Red Rose Dog Training to the Lancaster Kennel Club. He and Robert were known for their love of miniature dachshunds. John was a talented artist and painter. He began working with oils and switched over to watercolors. Many friends and family were gifted John’s beautiful pieces which they still treasure to this day. In their youth, John and Robert enjoyed traveling throughout the Caribbean and Mexico.
He will be remembered for his time with the Kiwanis Club, singing as a member of Sing Out Lancaster, and assisting the director of many performances with the Fulton Opera House.
John will be missed by his husband Robert, many cousins, and best friend, Luis Santos.
A Funeral Service honoring John’s life will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 11 AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. A viewing will occur at the funeral home from 10 AM until the time of the service. Interment to follow at Riverview Burial Park.
