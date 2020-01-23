John H. Gertz, Jr.

John Gerz, 88, of Willow Street went to Heaven on January 20, 2020 following a brief stay at Hospice and Community Care. Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John H. Gerz, Sr. and Catherine (Hartzel) Gerz.
John attended Lancaster Catholic High School and went on to work for PPL for over 40 years as a First Class Lineman. Following his retirement from PPL, he went on to work for the Manheim Auto Auction for 10 years. John was a skilled electrician and would do side projects for family and friends.
A train enthusiast, John enjoyed working on and collecting model trains and building model towns. John was also a Civil War buff and enjoyed painting toy soldiers in traditional civil war uniforms. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid Eagles fan. John and his family would go on regular trips to see trains and to go to the beach. He often would go to Maryland where they would boat and fish on the river. In his younger years, John was a Boy Scout Leader and was also a life-long member of the Pequea Sports Club, VFW Post 2435, Columbia, and the Loyal Order of Moose, No. 307, Columbia.
He is survived by his daughter Debra Heisey and her husband Marty, his close friend Michelle Kirchner, and the family dog, and his buddy, Chappie.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in John's name to Hospice & Community Care at 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
