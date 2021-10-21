John H. Frey, 65, of Annville, passed away at home on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, with whom he shared 45 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster County, he was the son of the late Marlin Frey and Emma (Frey) Weber.
He was a farmer for many years and most recently employed by Risser Poultry. He was a member of Mt. View Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Marian, wife of Leonard Martin, Lititz, and seven sons: John, Jr. and wife Luci (Zeiset) Frey, of Newmanstown, Lavern and wife Sandra (Brubaker) Frey, of Womelsdorf, Michael of Jonestown, Nevin and wife Jessica (Weaver) Frey, of Annville, Sheldon Frey, of Annville, David and wife Janelle (Burkholder) Frey, of Myerstown, Nathaniel and wife Alissa (Sensenig) Frey, of Loysville, 25 grandchildren, one brother, Leon R. Frey, of Leola, 2 step sisters, Vera and Ray Shantz, Shirley and Willard Martin, 3 step brothers, Murray Weber, Ray Weber, Ronald Weber, all of Ontario.
He was preceded in death by 2 grandsons, a sister-in-law, Erma Frey, and his step father, Ion Weber.
His funeral will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at Mt. View Mennonite Church, 196 Butler Rd., Lebanon. A viewing will be held on Sunday from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. at Midway Reception Center, 210 E. Lexington Rd., Lititz. Please omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.
A living tribute »