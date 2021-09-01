John Heller Charles, 87, formerly of Millersville, passed peacefully on Monday August 30, 2021 at Calvary Homes, Lancaster. He was a son of Abram B. and Anna H. Charles, born September 5, 1933. He was the husband of E. Blanche Mummau Charles and they were married for 62 years.
John was a life-long farmer in Millersville and in later years he worked part-time for High Steel as an Escort Truck driver then for the Manheim Auto Auction until February 2019.
He was a member of Mellinger Mennonite Church where he enjoyed attending church services along with the Circle of Love Sunday School class. John was an avid hunter, especially turkey, and enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in Juniata County.
In addition to Blanche, John is survived by three children; Steven, Sr., husband of Bonita, Sheryl, wife of Michael Doerr, and Scott, husband of Kelly. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren; Steven Charles, Jr., husband of Missy, Justin Sangrey, fiancé of Shannon, Jeffrey Charles, husband of Jennifer, Danielle Doerr, Ryan Doerr, Trevor Charles, Lucas Charles, and Cecily Charles. Six great-grandchildren; Bailee, Ian, Tyler, Christian, Hadley, and Jace. John was predeceased by four siblings; Mary, Elizabeth, Roy, and Abram.
Visitation will be from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM on Saturday September 4, 2021 at Mellinger Mennonite Church, 1916 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster. A celebration of life service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday September 5, 2021 at the church with interment immediately following the service at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetary. Meal and visitation with the family will follow interment.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Calvary Homes Benevolent Fund, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com