John H. Bevan, 73, of Landisville, died unexpectedly after a brief illness on March 31, 2022 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Joanne M. (Hollinger) Bevan, and they celebrated 51 years of marriage last June. Born in Danville, IL, he was the son of the late John E. and Eloise (Allee) Bevan.
John was an accountant for various companies in Lancaster County. He attended the Hempfield United Methodist Church, Lancaster. He enjoyed reading, and especially camping with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife Joanne is a son Michael Bevan husband of Orla Wilson, Baltimore; a daughter Michelle wife of Scott Bricker, Red Lion; four grandchildren; Hailey, Owen, Jack, Polly; and a sister Barbara wife of William Wallace, Williamsburg, VA.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his memorial service at Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a time of visitation with the family following the service. Inurnment will be private. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
