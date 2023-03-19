John H. Bergman, 87, of Denver, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the Pottstown Rehab & Nursing Center. Born in Reinholds, John was a son of the late Ralph & Mary (Hershey) Bergman and the loving husband of 67 years to Marion I. (Brubaker) Bergman.
John was a graduate of East Cocalico High School, class of 1953. He worked at Keystone Nitewear for over 40 years, retiring as Vice President. He was a faithful member of Swamp Lutheran Church in Reinholds. John was committed to the safety and wellbeing of our community serving as a volunteer fireman and former Chief of the Reinholds Fire Co. for many years. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed his many friends at Manor Golf Course. In the summer he enjoyed the backyard pool, using his old cut-off jeans as swim trunks, he would swim for hours with the grandkids. He had an array of interests, collecting baseball cards, watching horse races, raising chickens, and proudly mowing his lawn with a John Deere. He was a hard worker, always busy, but never too busy to lend a helping hand. John's calm leadership, kind presence, and heart of generosity will be remembered by all.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by four children, Sandra Coleman (Jeffrey) of Kill Devil Hills, NC, Curt Bergman (Yvonne) of Adamstown, Sue Ditzler (Bruce) of Shillington, Chris Bergman (Kristine) of Erie, CO, and six grandchildren, Jacqueline Coleman, Shane Bergman, Ashley Stubler, Bryan Ditzler, Isaac Bergman, and Nickolas Bergman. John was predeceased by two siblings, Florence Wolfe and Chester Bergman.
A viewing will be held on Mon., March 27th from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Center, Inc., 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens) and the funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Interment to follow in Swamp Cemetery, Reinholds.
Memorial contributions are appreciated to the Reinholds Fire Co. Station 18, 138 W. Main St., Reinholds, PA 17569 or Swamp Lutheran Church, www.swamplutheran.org/giving. www.goodfuneral.com
