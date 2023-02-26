John Groff, Jr., 58, of Ocala, Florida, formerly of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023, at AdventHealth Hospital in Ocala, Florida.
He was the son of Judi Weitzel (and stepson of the late Larry Weitzel) of Lancaster and John Groff, Sr. of Chambersburg. He was the husband of Angela Wanger Groff, the love of his life, with whom he shared 4 years of marriage.
He graduated from Manheim Township High School in 1983. John was a loving and caring man. He enjoyed time with his family, friends, and his fur baby PD. He took pleasure in music and jamming out on the guitar with his brother, Jimmy, and friends when he could. Also, he loved fishing while living in Florida.
Up until 10 years ago, he was a hard-working mason and subcontractor for GCM, Inc. and helped many friends and family with side jobs.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by his brothers: Lenny (Heidi) Weitzel of Strasburg; Shawn (Tara) Weitzel of Lancaster, and Jimmy (Alicia) Groff of Red Lion; sisters: Jodi (Michael) Reese of Mount Joy, Wanda Darwish of Lancaster, and Wendy (Robert) Simpson of Lancaster. Aunts, uncles, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews also survive. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date in PA.
