John Grant Flahart, 71, of Quarryville, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Fort Belvoir, VA, he was the son of Clarence W. Flahart of Peach Bottom, and the late Ruby M. Hartsoe of Conowingo, MD.
John was a diesel mechanic by trade. Before retirement, he proudly served as a fleet mechanic for Howard Groff Oil of Quarryville. Post retirement he also served with Elco Equipment of Quarryville. In his younger days, he served on Lennie Pond's Pepsi Racing Team pit crew and built vehicles for tractor pulls and monster truck racing.
John was a modest, soft spoken man who marched to the beat of his own drum. He enjoyed telling tall tales and playing practical jokes. He was always ready to learn a new skill and he could fix almost anything. He loved his family, a good southern meal, Turkey Hill coffee and YouTube videos.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his former wife, Linda Croote and their children, Joseph and Leslie (Sam) Crowe, all of VA; his current wife, Deborah (Glackin) Flahart and their children, Anna, Patrick, Michael and Ruby (Ethan), all of PA; grandsons, Joseph, Jr. and Patrick Flahart, Ethan, Oliver, and Corbin Crowe; sisters, Mary (Bill) Rafferty, Myra (Rich) Hann and Myrna Flahart; and a sister-in-law, Cindy Flahart. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a son, John Grant Flahart, Jr., and a brother, Mitchell Earl Flahart.
Immediate services and interment will be private. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
