John Gowarty, 84, of Lititz and formerly of Columbia passed away on May 9th, 2020. He was born in Somerset to the late John A. and Helen Vesek Gowarty. John was a graduate of Jenner Boswell Joint High School and went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He proudly served in the United States Army and was stationed in England. For more than thirty years John taught business education at Columbia High School where he also was the varsity wrestling score keeper and F.B.L.A. leader. In 1990, the yearbook was dedicated to him. Following his retirement, John worked for the Postal Service. He was a faithful member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church where he served on the council and was an extraordinary minister, however, he most recently attended St. John Neumann Catholic Church with his family. Whether it was the Pirates, Steelers, or Penguins, John absolutely loved Pittsburgh sports.
John leaves behind his children, Mike, husband of Linda Gowarty of Lancaster, Deborah, wife of Bob Kuhn of New Freedom; five grandchildren, Stephanie, Melissa, Amanda, Steven, Christopher; eight great-grandchildren; his siblings, Dennis Gowarty of Pittsburgh, Diane Horak of Carnegie, Rosanne, wife of Dennis Covey of Miami, OK, Barbara, wife of Donald Thomas of Jenners; sister-in-law, Pat Gowarty of Kingwood, WV. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Mary Lou Gowarty in 2018; his son, Steven Gowarty; three brothers, Jim, Robert, and Thomas Gowarty.
John will be laid to rest with his late wife and son in a private graveside service at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville.
A living tribute »