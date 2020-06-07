John George Gates II, age 94, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29th, after a brief stay at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. He was the son of the late John George Gates and Barbara Mineur Gates. John was the loving husband of the late Doris Thatcher Gates, who passed away on February 12, 2015, after 66 years of marriage.
Born in Lancaster, John was a World War II veteran who served in the 94th Infantry Division. After his military service he attended Franklin and Marshall College and enjoyed a long and successful career as a professional photographer and portrait artist. Throughout his life, John was active in the creative and performing arts and enjoyed playing tennis, traveling, and boating on the Susquehanna River with Doris and the family. John enjoyed sharing his strong singing voice in the First Presbyterian Church choir, and he was beloved for his sparkling sense of humor, creativity, outgoing nature, and generosity.
John is survived by his children, Cynthia L. Gates and John G. Gates III. He is also survived by five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter, Debra Sadler.
Services for John will be private. Interment will be at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery with Doris. To send the family online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
