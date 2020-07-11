John Gale Reekie, 93, of Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully at his home after a short illness on July 8, 2020. Born in Altoona, PA, he was the son of the late John Reekie and Margaret Short. He graduated from Altoona High School in 1945. He served in the Navy in the Pacific Theatre from 1945 to 1946 and then was employed by the Pennsylvania Railroad.
He married Mary Jane Fechter in 1950. They would have celebrated their 70th anniversary October 20. He spent over 25 years of his career as a cable splicer for Bell Telephone. After retirement in 1984, he commenced working for Meridian Bank, as a courier.
Gale was a disciplined, principled, and congenial man who enjoyed home improvement and maintenance projects. He also enjoyed gardening, playing pinochle, bowling, and traveling with his wife. He and his wife were long time members of Saint Paul Lutheran Church, Millersville, PA.
After retirement, he and his wife volunteered delivering for Meals on Wheels in Millersville.
He is survived by his son, Timothy G. Reekie M.D. (Leslie Davis), daughters Linda J. Reekie (Johanna Miller) A. Michele Reekie (Richard Miller). He is also survived by his grandsons Adam Reekie (Nicole) and Alex Smith (Jessica), and his granddaughters Marisa Reekie, Aura Kniele (Joseph), and Kaia Miller, and great-grandson Wyatt Smith.
Graveside services will be held for family at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Altoona, PA, on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gale's memory can be made to Caring Hospice, 101 Good Drive, Lancaster, 17603, or Millersville Area Meals On Wheels, 121 North George Street, Millersville, 17551. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com