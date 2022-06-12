John G. Todd, Sr., 81 years old, of Lancaster County, passed away peacefully in his home on June 1st surrounded by his wife of 50 years Debra Todd and their children. John also known as "Todd" or aka "the creator" was born November 7th 1940.
He worked for Interstate Motor Freight, Black and Decker, Amp, County of Lancaster Parks Department & owned and operated two businesses Todd's Groceries and JT's hobby shop. He was a proud member of the Teamsters 771, Boy Scouts of America Troop 100 and Lancaster Research & Recovery Club. He is the son of the late Clinton and Roberta Todd. John is one of five children and succeeds his brothers Ronald and Jerry Todd in death.
He is survived by two sisters June wife of Charlie Jefferson, and Sue wife of John Yonce. He's also survived by his 4 children. Gary Todd of Lancaster, Diane wife of Randy Myers of Nottingham, Katrina Lindemuth-Przybylski wife of Stephen Przybylski of Lititz and John Todd, Jr., husband to Trista (Sargen) Todd of Lampeter Strasburg. 5 grandchildren; Dirk, Erin Lindemuth fiance to Tyler Zook of Washington Boro. Michael Lindemuth, Adyson and Landis Todd. 2 great-grandchildren, Aiden and Karson Zook. Plus several nieces and nephews.
John liked to joke around, watch old movies and do puzzles, both cross word and jigsaw.
Relatives and friends are welcome to join us in John's celebration of Life. It will be on June 18th at Ross Street United Methodist Church 312 East Ross Street Lancaster, PA 17602 from 2-5 PM. Reverend Wade Pond will be officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice and Community Care located at 685 Good drive Lancaster PA 17601.