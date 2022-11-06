John G. Schmucker III, 86, died at Homestead Village on Saturday, October 29, 2022, leaving his faithful wife of 57 years, Susanne ("Sue").
He was born in Pittsburgh, PA, the second son of the late Rolland and Wilma ("Billie") Schmucker of Pittsburgh. He attended Perry High School in Pittsburgh, Penn State (mathematics) and the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Business. He proudly served his country as an aircraft commander and instructor pilot in the U.S. Air Force and Pennsylvania Air National Guard.
John pursued a business career as a bond trader and institutional portfolio manager for several Wall Street firms before retiring in 2003.
He was a member of Calvary Church in Lancaster and was involved in a variety of activities in the Lancaster chapter of the Military Officers Assoc. of America (MOAA) and in his over-55 community. John was an encourager to neighbors and friends, readily bringing scripture references and words of comfort to those in need.
John enjoyed the piano, reading, walking, Bible studies, and attending cultural events in the local area.
Aside from his wife, Sue, John is survived by his brother, Ron, and a number of nephews, nieces, and their children and grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 11AM, with a receiving of friends prior to the services from 10:15AM to 11AM. Inurnment will take place at Allegheny County Memorial Cemetery outside of Pittsburgh. Donations in lieu of flowers are welcome to Calvary Church (Global Missions Fund) at the above address or to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com