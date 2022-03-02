John G. Parker August 14, 1938 - February 25, 2022

John Glen Parker, 83, was born in Lancaster County, PA to John A. Parker & Violet Bosley. He was the 2nd born, and is preceded in death by brothers, Robert Bosley; Richard L., Earl F., Carl E., and William P. Parker.
A well-known Lancaster City resident, you could find Mr. Parker at Central Market, snacking and chatting with friends or as the chef at F&M's dining hall for over 50 years, where everyone knew him as just "Parker."
John was a proud Christian and served as a deacon at Crossroads Mennonite Church. He was a hardworking family man and proudly survived by two younger sisters- Cecilia, and Orpha Booth (m. John Booth); a son- John W. Parker, Sr.; three grandchildren- Brittany, John W., Jr., and Taylor Parker; and great-grandson, Graison; nephews William & Andr Whitty; and a niece, Valerie Bradley.
A public visitation will be held Fri., March 4, 2020 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, from 10-11 AM. The Funeral Service be at 11 AM and the graveside service to follow. The family is accepting flowers, while donations can be made to Crossroads Mennonite Church. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
