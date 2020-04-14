John passed away on Thursday April 9, 2020, he was born in Lancaster, PA to the late Mary Mowrer Erisman. He was the husband of Linda Mowrer of Lititz. He worked at Trojan Yacht for 37 years and retired from Viking Yacht in NJ. He enjoyed time with family, boating, woodworking, and traveling.
He is survived by 5 children: Anita Yountz, Kevin Mowrer, Paula McCray, Matthew Mowrer, and Loretta Mowrer; 2 step children: Heather Steinburg, and Melissa Vaughn; 10 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Jacquelyn, wife of Ronald Lutz.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Water St Mission.
