John G. Koser, 95, formerly of 28 Gaspar Road, Columbia passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at St. Anne's Retirement Community where he had resided for the past two years. He was the husband of the late Agnes Ohrel Koser who preceded him in death in 2011.
Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late John H. and Lizzie Gipe Koser. John retired in 1984 after 30 years of service from Caterpillar where he was employed as a millwright. In his retirement he enjoyed gardening and took great pride in his flower beds.
He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Leroy, Ervin, Paul, Arthur, and his sister Anna Mae Bigler.
A funeral service will be held graveside in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, Columbia, PA on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Augustine Joseph, officiating. If desired, contributions in John's memory may be made to the Save the Day Fund at St. Anne's Retirement Community, Attn. Mary Jo, Development Office, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512. Please place John's name on memo line.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
