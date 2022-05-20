John G. King, 84, of 3821 Yost Rd., Gordonville, formerly of Lititz, entered into rest Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at home. Born in Bird-in-Hand, he was the son of the late Levi B. and Emma Glick King. He was the husband of Emma K. Glick King. They were married for 63 years. A member of Witmer Fire Co., he worked for Nolt's Feed Mill for 50 years. John was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: two sons, Aaron J. married to Mary Ann Stoltzfus King, Leola, Mervin L. married to Sylvia Fisher King, Millersburg; three daughters, Mary Ann married to Benuel Smoker, Huntingdon, Naomi married to Samuel Stoltzfus, Jr., Lititz, Esther married to Eli J. Ebersol, Gordonville, with whom he resided; 27 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; siblings, Aaron married to Annie King, Lancaster, Mary wife of the late David W. Glick, Leola. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jonathan King.
The funeral will be held Friday, May 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EST at the Christ Lapp home, 3835 Yost Rd., Gordonville. Friends may call from the time of this notice till the service at the late home. Interment: Dry Hill Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's-Leola
