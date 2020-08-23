John G. Funk, 69, of Lancaster passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the only child of the late Angela (Propst) and Paul M. Funk. He was the loving husband to Shirley A. (Siple) Funk with whom he shared over 46 years of marriage.
John worked in the IT department for Armstrong Industries from 1973 until his retirement in 2010, where he was a dedicated employee. Most of all he cherished spending time with his beloved wife.
John gave in death as he gave in life. He was an organ and tissue donor. John's final act was to give the gift of life though organ and tissue donation.
John is survived by his wife of 46 years, Shirley A. (Siple) Funk.
Interment will be private.
