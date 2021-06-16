John Frohmander, better known as Jack, age 88 of Punta Gorda, FL, formerly of Jefferson, NC, FL Keys, and Oxford, PA, died June 10, 2021 at his home. He was born, October 23, 1932 in New London, Connecticut to John Frohmander, Sr. and Leontine Gilot. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo Frohmander, step-father, Gene Cappello, sister, Gladys St. Clair, son, Phillip Hammer, daughters, Patricia Kauffman and Delia Imboden.
John had a great love for his family and he valued them more than anything. John was a self- made man who worked hard and played hard. His sense of humor was unmatched. He was a Marine Corps Veteran who served during the Korean War. John was a successful carpenter and builder. He was best known as the "The Mild Mannered Builder of Octoraro Pines." He was an avid golfer and also enjoyed traveling, hitting the road in his RV, boating, fishing and crabbing. John was an auto enthusiast who could often be found at car shows, races, showing his car and restoring that special find. You could find him in a casino, landscaping or enjoying the mountains of NC and the FL Keys. John had a true zest for life and he will greatly be missed.
Mr. Frohmander is survived by long-time companion, Dayle Dalrymple, brother, Joseph Cappello (Millie), sons, John Frohmander (Lana), George Hammer (Lori), Fred Hammer (Brenda) and Charles Hammer (Kathy), daughter, Linda Frohmander and son-in-law, Steve Kauffman; 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild also survive.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 – 1:30 pm Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Badger Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow in the Scott Blevins Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand St., Sarasota, FL 34238.
