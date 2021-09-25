When I come to the end of the road
And the sun has set for me,
I want no rites in a gloom filled room
Why cry for a soul set free.
By Christina Rosetti
On September 15, 2021, John Frederick Phiel, Jr., 82, of Willow Street, shed his earthly mantle and the ravages of Alzheimer's disease as his soul left the physical world. Jack, as he was known to family and friends, was the son of the late John Frederick Phiel, Sr. and Eleanor Shannaman Phiel. He grew up near West Chester, PA, where he started his education in a two-room school and progressed to a MA in Electrical Engineering from Drexel University in Philadelphia.
John's stint in the army included time spent in Ethiopia at their newly constructed satellite earth station. This in turn led to a career in satellite communications at Comcast and Intelsat in Washington D.C. He helped implement the initial earth stations around the world and oversaw the development of Intelsat 120 megabit TDMA (Time Division Multiple Access) which was considered to be the most advanced transmission used in satellite communications at the time. This system was then extended to work with dynamic on-board switching, making the Intelsite IV the most technically advanced satellite of the 1990's. As stated by a fellow engineer, "People loved working with Jack. He knew satellite technology inside and out and was respected for his technical competence, and kind and thoughtful interactions with co-workers." Since retirement didn't suit him he went to work for Ayden and Viasat for several years. Work and pleasure travel took him to over 51 countries.
Jack reveled in sailing on the Chesapeake Bay near Arnold, MD, where he lived prior to moving to Willow Valley Communities. He loved animals, playing golf with his friends, was a jack-of-all-trades, and enjoyed volunteering with SCORE.
He will be greatly missed by Vesta Harman Phiel, his lucky wife of 53 years, with whom he shared a love of travel and good times. He also leaves behind his brother, Donald Phiel of Oxford, PA, many cousins, and his niece, Jo Baker, who adored him.
Special thanks to the second-floor staff at The Glen at Willow Valley who professionally and tirelessly cared for Jack during his downward spiral. Also, many thanks to Hospice & Community Care for their expert assistance and compassion near the end of his journey.
The Willow Valley Communities future Memory Care Center outdoor courtyard and fountains will be dedicated as a memorial to Jack. A remembrance gathering will be held at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jack's memory may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125, or to the Memory Care Center Capital Campaign, Willow Valley Communities Charitable Foundation, 100 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, Willow Street, PA 17584. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com