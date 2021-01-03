John Francis "Jack" Lose, a faithful servant of the Lord, aged 92, of Cornwall, PA, was born on the Fourth of July, 1928, and died on New Year's Day, Friday, January 1, 2021.
He is the beloved husband of Susan Gotwald Lose, and they celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on August 15, 2020. He was the son of the late Jeremiah S. and Marguerite King Lose of Sunbury.
Jack was a 1946 graduate of Sunbury High School, and prior to entering college, he served in the U.S. Marines as a PFC. He graduated from Gettysburg College, where he met and courted Susan, with a BA degree in 1951, and he is a 1957 graduate of Lutheran Theological Seminary of Gettysburg with a Master of Divinity degree.
Jack retired as a pastor at Friedens Lutheran Church Myerstown, after 14 years of service in 1994, and holds the honor of being their Pastor Emeritus. He served as pastor at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Williamstown, from 1956-1957; Trinity Lutheran Church, Hughesville, from 1960-1968; Christ Lutheran Church, Lancaster, from 1968-1980; and Friedens Lutheran Church, Myerstown, from 1980-1994. He also served as an interim pastor at Christ United Lutheran Church, Gordon, PA; Zieglers Union Church, Breinigsville; and Zoar Lutheran/St. John's Church, Fredericksburg.
Jack lived a full and abundant life with joie de vivre. His passions included time with family at our beloved Ogontz on Otsego Lake, skiing, sailing, running, biking, mindful meditation, and reading.
Jack was a loving father and grandfather. In addition to his wife, Susan, he is survived by two daughters, Susan L. Leelike, of Maplewood, NJ; Jeanne A., wife of Martin Dallman, of Englewood, CO; three sons John D., husband of Audrey Lose, of Dallas, PA; Rev. Dr. David J., husband of Karin Lose, of St. Paul, MN, and James M. husband of Celia Lose, of Arlington, VA and 9 grandchildren, Jay, Christopher, John, Caley, Jack, Katie, Abby, Nina, and Genevieve.
Services are private at the convenience of the family. It will be livestreamed by Friedens Lutheran Church at 1:00pm on Monday, January 4th. The public is invited to attend virtually via FaceBook@FLCMyerstown and Youtube – FriedensPeaceChurch Myerstown.
Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown were entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friedens Lutheran Church, 301 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067.