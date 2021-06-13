John Francis Herbert III, "Jack" 86, of Baltimore passed away June 11 at his Lancaster residence. Known as the "real Jack Herbert" he worked for the Federal Government for 30 years as District Counsel for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Baltimore, but his proudest moments were spending time with family. He was the beloved husband of the late Diane Deland Herbert; devoted father of John F. Herbert IV, and Robert A. Herbert; cherished grandfather of Emma Herbert, Benjamin Herbert, Matthew Herbert, and Abigail Herbert.
Friends may call at Ruck Towson Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 15 from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m., where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 17, at 10 a.m. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dementia Society of America (dementiasociety.org) or B & O Railroad Museum (secure2.voloper.net/borail/default.aspx).