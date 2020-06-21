John Flounlacker, 60, of Landisville, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his home. Born in Yuba City, CA, he was the son of Helen Weaver of Lancaster and the late MJ Flounlacker. John was the husband of Konnie (Zaffuto) Flounlacker with whom he celebrated 35 years of marriage.
John was a graduate of Lampeter Strasburg. He received his law degree from Widener University. John retired from Thomas, Thomas and Hafer. He was a member of Mary Mother of the Church Parish in Mount Joy.
John was a no nonsense and no excuses kind of guy. He endured many physical challenges throughout his life. He wasn't expected to walk again after breaking his neck in an accident as a teen. He worked to regain his fitness and went on to become a police officer before working in insurance and eventually becoming an attorney.
He loved teaching people how to ride a bike, tie a knot, throw a tomahawk, swing a kettlebell or how to be safe on the shooting range. You could always count on him for advice unless you were asking him to share the location of his favorite fishing holes.
The first call you'd make, we'll miss his grit and guidance. John loved sweets, laughter and his friends and family. He loved jokingly taking credit for meals he clearly hadn't prepared. We'll never forget his strength, perseverance and the time he made pasta and forgot to drain the water.
Surviving in addition to his wife Konnie and mother, Helen are two sons, Kevin Flounlacker (Laura) of Elizabethtown, and Zack Flounlacker (Rachel) of Olney, MD. Also surviving are two sisters, Kitty Casper and Mary Hess (Mike) both of Lancaster County; and two brothers, Mike Flounlacker (Karen) of Naples, FL, and Joe Flounlacker (Claudia) of Lancaster. John will also be sorely missed by his in-laws the Zaffuto family.
Due to COVID-19 health concerns, the funeral mass and burial will be private. The family will make an announcement at a later date about John's celebration of life. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. To send an online condolence, visit sheetzfuneralhome.com