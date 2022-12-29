John F. Tomlinson, 94, of Lititz, PA passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Born in Sutton, England, he was the son of the late Nellie (Horton) and Francis Tomlinson. He was the loving husband of the late Edith Tomlinson, with whom he celebrated 70 years of marriage in August 2022.
Prior to retirement, John worked as a Senior Research Technician at Armstrong World Industries. He was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Lancaster. He was a former member of the British American Club. He enjoyed traveling and especially enjoyed his time in Myrtle Beach and Rehoboth Beach, DE. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed gardening, and was a passionate Penn State fan.
He is survived by his children: Deborah Ward of Winona, MN, Ian Tomlinson (Linda Adams) of Manheim, PA; his grandchildren: Megan Duncan (Craig Duncan) and Ashley Sara Tomlinson (John Staubs); his great-grandchildren: Brynn and Cora Duncan as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Robert and George Tomlinson, and Elizabeth Mary Ward, Nellie Perkins and Freda Murden.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, January 3, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private.
