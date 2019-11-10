John F. Martin

John F. "Jack" Martin, 91, formerly of Sunrise Avenue, Lancaster, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the Mennonite Home, one day shy of his 92nd birthday. He was born in Lancaster to the late John E. and Amanda (Hiltz) Martin. Jack marked 69 years of marriage with his wife Armyllis (Brown) Martin on October 7th. Jack was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Lancaster.
A graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School, Jack was a salesman all his life from newspaper boy on the street corner, to Fuller Brush Co to Century 21, with various other positions in between.
When he was young, he loved to roller skate and collected records, coins, and stamps. He always had a great sense of humor and entertained the staff at Mennonite Home with his singing and drawing. He will be missed!
In addition to his loving wife Armyllis, Jack is survived by their three children, Valery M., wife of Patrick Grab of Morgantown, David P. Martin, husband of Darlene of Brownstown, and Andrew C. Martin, husband of Tracy of Lancaster; and seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and his sister Beryl Coccio of Maytown.
A memorial service will be held in the chapel at the Mennonite Home, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, on Saturday November 30th at 11 AM, with visitation from 10:30 to 11 AM.
