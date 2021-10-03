John F. Lochonic, Jr., 94, of Lancaster, passed away at Hospice & Community Care, Mt. Joy, Friday, September 17, 2021. Born in Camden, NJ, he was the son of the late John F. and Stella (Gruszczynski) Lochonic, Sr. John was the loving husband of 68 years, to the late Ella M. (Hevner) Lochonic who died in 2019.
He was a proud World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. John was employed by Federal Mogul for 38 years where he was a tool maker, retiring as a facility manager. In his retirement years, he delivered flowers for the Boutonniere Shoppe.
A devout Catholic, John was an active parishioner at St. Mary’s Catholic Church where he taught RCIA classes. He was President of the Holy Name Society and was a Lector and Eucharistic Minister. John also sang in the church’s funeral choir. He loved Polka music and was a member of the Dutchland Polkateers. John enjoyed teaching Polka dancing to the children in the Catholic schools. John was also an avid baseball and football fan and especially loved the Phillies and Eagles.
John is survived by his daughters: Patricia A. Lochonic, Virginia Beach, VA; and Kathy J. Gressley, wife of Robert, of Mountville; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; an aunt, Dorothy Mueller; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his wife, Ella, he was preceded in death by his son, John F. Lochonic III; a granddaughter, Theresa Lochonic, and 4 siblings: Carol, Edward, Lorraine, Mary Ann, and Paul.
Family and friends will be received from 9 AM to 10 AM, Thursday, October 14, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Mass will follow at 10 AM. Interment with military honors will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, at 3PM. Due to the COVID pandemic, the family requests that face coverings be worn. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John’s memory may be made to Resurrection Catholic School, 521 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com