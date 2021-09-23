John F. Lapp, stillborn son of Benuel K., Jr. husband of Sadie Fisher Lapp, of 79 Springville Road, Quarryville passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Also surviving are grandparents; Benuel K., Sr. husband of Sarah S. Blank Lapp of Lincoln University and John S. husband of Mary L. Esh Fisher of Quarryville.
Funeral service took place from 79 Springville Road, Quarryville, on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 with interment in the Providence Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
Plant a tree in memory of John Lapp
A living tribute »
A living tribute »