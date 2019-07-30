John F. King, age 79, of 459 Rosedale Road, Kirkwood, PA, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was the husband of Annie L. Petersheim King.
He was born in Gordonville, son of the late John B. & Barbara Fisher King. He was self employed as an engine mechanic. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his wife are 7 children: Christian P. husband of Malinda Fisher King of Christiana, John P. husband of Elizabeth Stoltzfus King, Barbara P. wife of Stevie M. Esch, Emma P. wife of Abram L. Miller all of Fort Plain, NY, Daniel P. husband of Mary Fisher King, David P. husband of Malinda Glick King both of Kirkwood, Katie P. wife of Jacob S. Stoltzfoos of Blanchardville, WI, 64 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, 4 siblings: Elam F. husband of Barbara Blank King of Hopkinsville, KY, Sallie wife of Christ B. Stoltzfoos of Quarryville, Isaac F. husband of Anna E. Lapp King of Oxford, Christ F. husband of Sylvia E. Fisher King of Christiana.
He was preceded in death by 2 siblings: Daniel F. husband of Rebecca Blank King of Mill Hall, PA, and Mary wife of Daniel Riehl of Cecilton, MD.
Funeral service will take place from his late home, 459 Rosedale Road, Kirkwood, PA on Wednesday, July 31st at 9 a.m. E.S.T. Interment will take place in the Homeville Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com.