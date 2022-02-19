John F. "Johnny" Sanchez, 52, of Manheim, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Malva J. (Funk) wife of Harry Miller of Manheim and the late Jesse B. Sanchez. Johnny worked in the masonry industry for Kline Masonry, Manheim.
Surviving in addition to his mother are three children: Jessica Sanchez of East Petersburg, John "JJ" husband of Natalie Sanchez of Leola and Gio Sanchez of Florida; two grandchildren: Bentley Fox and Jayde Christensen and six siblings: Carol Sanchez of Lititz, Carmen West of Manheim, Tina Sanchez of Mount Joy, Michele Sanchez of Lititz, Peter Brubaker of Columbia and Gregory Cozzone of Atglen.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Johnny's Life Celebration Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a time of visitation with the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in John's memory to Alcoholics Anonymous, 630 Janet Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com