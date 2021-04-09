John F. "Jeff" Davison, 82, of East Earl, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at home.
He was born in Paoli to the late Lewis Wayne and Cornelia (Moon) Davison and was the husband of Charlotte I. (Springer) Davison with whom he would have celebrated 59 years of marriage next Wednesday.
Jeff was a truck driver for most of his life, most recently for Brothers Liquid Transport, East Earl. He enjoyed working, volunteering at various local fire companies and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan. In his younger years he also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his wife, Jeff is survived by two sons, Daniel E., husband of Bonnie (Crossan) Davison of Dammeron Valley, UT, Glen W. Davison of Columbia; a daughter, Linda D., wife of Richard Killian of Lancaster; a grandson, Matthew J. Davison of UT; two brothers, Wayne, husband of Gay Davison of FL, Frederick, husband of Kim Davison of ID and a sister, Louise Davison of ID.
A public viewing will be held on Sunday, April 11, 2021, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. Ninth Street, Akron. Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jeff's memory may be made to Lebanon VA Medical Center, ATTN: Voluntary Service Office, 1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 18, 1st Floor, Lebanon, PA, 17042.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.